A local business has been taken to court and ordered to pay more than £5,000 in fines and costs after its waste was found illegally dumped in a residential area.

MK City Council’s Environment Crime Officers discovered waste from Info Tranzit Ltd, a company registered to an address in Fishermead, had been dumped at the side of a house in Oldbrook.

Council officers requested the business produce their waste documents but they failed to do this.

The company' waste was found dumped outside an address in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes

The company, which is currently the subject of an active proposal to strike off, was issued with a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice. This was not paid, said a council spokesperson.

MK City Council took the matter to court and Info Tranzit Ltd were summonsed to appear at Oxford Magistrates for breaching their duty of care with regard to waste but nobody from the company attended the hearing.

They were fined £5,000 and ordered to pay the council’s legal costs of £481.

Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: “We are cracking down on businesses who fail to produce their documents and dump rubbish illegally. Commercial fly tipping continues to be a priority for the council, and we are pleased that the court has understood the seriousness of the offences.”