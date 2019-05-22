Business leaders to sleep rough in Stadium MK for homelessness charity

Company bosses across MK are being invited to take part in the first charity CEO Sleepout.

On November 7, business leaders will give up their warm beds to literally ‘sleep out’ in Stadium MK in a bid to raise money for charities fighting against homelessness and poverty.

CEO Sleepout has partnered with YMCA MK and the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET) to bring together fundraisers from all walks of life to spend the night under the stars, experiencing a little of what those without homes go through every single night.

John Cove, Chair of MK Dons Sport and Education Trust said: “The money raised by this event will help support the continuation of this work particularly those at risk of homelessness.”

Since the charity was founded in 2013, CEO Sleepout events have been held at venues across the country, including at Wembley Stadium.

CEO Sleepout chief executive, Bianca Robinson, said: “Although it’s only for one night, and doesn’t come close to what homeless people experience night after night, CEO Sleepout is intended to raise awareness and lots of money to fight homelessness locally and nationally, but also to remind all of us in business, about our social responsibility.

“We are very grateful for the many business people who have taken part in our fundraising events across the country and want to challenge the Milton Keynes business community to show their generosity and get involved.

A number of Milton Keynes business leaders have already signed up to take part, including Jo Carter of Concept Personnel - who has been instrumental in bringing the event to Milton Keynes, the new Mayor Sam Crooks, John Cove, the Chair of MK Dons SET at Stadium MK, Jerry Taylor, MD of communications agency WSA and business leaders from across all industries.

If you’re interested in signing up for the CEO Sleepout Milton Keynes, visit: https://www.ceosleepoutuk.com/milton-keynes/