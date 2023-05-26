Business leaders welcome new East West rail route between Milton Keynes and Cambridge

The newly announced route for East West Rail between Bletchley and Cambridge, has been welcomed by business leaders.

They include England's Economic Heartland, the sub-national transport body covering the area from Swindon and Oxfordshire through to Cambridgeshire.

Cllr Liz Leffman, vice-chair of England’s Economic Heartland, said: “Today’s announcement helps bring clarity to residents, businesses and local authorities along the route of East West Rail. With EEH’s support, our local authority partners can now work with their communities to understand the detail of the plans.

Cllr Liz Leffman, vice-chair of England’s Economic Heartland

“East West Rail is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the way we travel across the region and indeed the country – providing an attractive and sustainable alternative to the car which is crucial to achieving our net zero ambitions, while supporting economic growth and jobs creation for the benefit of the UK.

“A priority for EEH is ensuring East West Rail creates a positive and lasting legacy for the places it serves. This means continuing to press for the full electrification of East West Rail to ensure it maximises opportunities to decarbonise our transport system. We must ensure it increases the quality and sustainability of our places by acting as a catalyst for better bus and active travel journeys. That it supports the sustainable growth of our globally renowned science and technology sectors.

"And we must ensure East West Rail unlocks new jobs and leisure destinations for our residents and greater access to skilled labour and suitable premises for our businesses: spreading economic opportunities beyond the cities of Oxford and Cambridge.”

Cllr Steven Broadbent, chair of the East West Main Line Partnership, said: “The East West Main Line Partnership has been campaigning for East West Rail for nearly 30 years – and so today’s announcement is another welcome step towards making the scheme a reality.

Cllr Steven Broadbent, chair of the East West Main Line Partnership

“Our local authority members will now rightly be looking to understand the implications of the plans so they can represent the views of their residents and businesses accordingly. However, while there may understandably be a range of views on the specifics of the scheme published today, it remains the case that East West Rail will transform our region, unlocking new opportunities for people and businesses to flourish.

"Indeed, last year we held discussions with businesses in the region and their message was clear: East West Rail cannot be built soon enough. It will provide access to labour, boost productivity and support the ambition for Britain to become a science and technology superpower.

“It is crucial that during the detailed planning for the construction of the next phases of East West Rail, the lessons learnt from the construction of the Bicester to Bletchley section such as the impact on local roads and timely engagement with residents are acted upon so that disruption to local communities is minimised. This has been a key area of interest for Partnership Board members and will continue to be so going forwards.