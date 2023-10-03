Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of a city grid road that has become a collision hotspot is being closed each day until the end of the month for safety improvements to take place.

These include traffic lights, new pedestrian “refuge islands” and signage for a 40mph speed limit.

The road is the V4 Watling Street between the H8 and H10 at Granby, Bletchley and the closure will take place on the northbound side from between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The V4 Watling Street between H8 and H10 will be closed during the daytime until the end of October

Work began yesterday (Monday) and will continue until October 31.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council said: “This stretch of the V4 Watling Street has been identified after a history of collisions with a high number at the junction of Whaddon Way .

“The aim of the scheme is to provide a safer environment for vehicles travelling on the V4 Watling Street, and to provide safer exit from Whaddon Way. The scheme will also improve the current crossing and overall facilities for pedestrians and cyclists using the V4.”

The new set of traffic lights will be at the junction of Whaddon Way and the V4 Watling Street.

New traffic and pedestrian refuge islands will be built and there will be a proposed 40mph speed limit, says the council.

A public consultation about the scheme was carried out earlier this year, with public notices erected and proposals added to the council’s consultation webpage.

Just 16 replies were received, with some people praising the new proposals and others rejecting them.