Busy stretch of Milton Keynes grid road closed this month for traffic lights and safety measures to be installed

There’s been a history of collisions there
By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Part of a city grid road that has become a collision hotspot is being closed each day until the end of the month for safety improvements to take place.

These include traffic lights, new pedestrian “refuge islands” and signage for a 40mph speed limit.

The road is the V4 Watling Street between the H8 and H10 at Granby, Bletchley and the closure will take place on the northbound side from between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The V4 Watling Street between H8 and H10 will be closed during the daytime until the end of OctoberThe V4 Watling Street between H8 and H10 will be closed during the daytime until the end of October
Work began yesterday (Monday) and will continue until October 31.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council said: “This stretch of the V4 Watling Street has been identified after a history of collisions with a high number at the junction of Whaddon Way .

“The aim of the scheme is to provide a safer environment for vehicles travelling on the V4 Watling Street, and to provide safer exit from Whaddon Way. The scheme will also improve the current crossing and overall facilities for pedestrians and cyclists using the V4.”

The new set of traffic lights will be at the junction of Whaddon Way and the V4 Watling Street.

New traffic and pedestrian refuge islands will be built and there will be a proposed 40mph speed limit, says the council.

A public consultation about the scheme was carried out earlier this year, with public notices erected and proposals added to the council’s consultation webpage.

Just 16 replies were received, with some people praising the new proposals and others rejecting them.

“I do not see need for traffic lights on grid road, it seems waste of time and money,” said one respondant.

