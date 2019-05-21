'Buy some earplugs' Partygoers tell people complaining about illegal rave in Milton Keynes

Saturday's illegal rave held in memory of a ‘legendary’ partygoer has caused a divide of opinion on social media.

The tribute to a man called Steve Howe was held without warning to villagers in Bow Brickhill.

Police on the scene

Thousands of people turned up to pay tribute to Steve, known as Howsie, who died last month.

Residents complained of non-stop noise for 15 hours and police made two arrests for drug-related offences before closing the event down.

“It was a nightmare. None of us could sleep and we thought the music was never going to stop,” said one villager.

Police say the rave, which was on land off Church Road, was an “unlicensed music event’ and warn that these will always be dealt with robustly.

A TVP spokesman said: “Officers attended the event and engaged with those present to prevent disorder and maintain the safety of those attending. Police intervened and the event was closed down.”

Reporting of the rave caused a divide of opinions on social media, with the partygoers defending their right to mourn their friend.

One said: “Our good friend died and he was a legend in the party scene. The party was in our friends honour. Everyone had a good time and if you couldn’t sleep you should of joined us.”

He added: “If you go on a night out in town you will see arguing and fighting. I’ve been going parties for 15 years and have never seen any trouble because everyone is happy and we clear up after ourselves....But then again if you are the of people who need your precious sleep on a Sunday maybe buy some ear plugs.”

But Superintendent Tim Metcalfe said: “Illegal unlicensed music events are dangerous and there can be little regard for public safety. If someone has information about a planned rave, this should be reported either online or on 101.”