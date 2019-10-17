Cabbie loses license for 'blagging' and driving without insurance in Milton Keynes

A private hire driver has lost his license after he was caught 'blagging' journeys twice in one night and driving without insurance in Milton Keynes.

Zulqarnain Khan, of Luton, appearing at MK Magistrates Court on October 4, pleaded guilty to illegally accepting two journeys which had not been pre-booked, and driving without insurance in March 2019. At the time of the offences his vehicle was operated by Speedline.

Khan was found guilty and fined £240 for plying for hire and £100 for no insurence, given 12 DVLA points and ordered to pay costs of £280, with a victim surcharge of £30.

He is no longer licensed for private hire with South Northants Council.

The court heard how Taxi Licensing Officers and South Northants Council, acting as members of the public, confronted Khan on two separate taxi journeys, which had not been pre-booked in Milton Keynes.

His vehicle was also found to be uninsured for these journeys.

Cllr Mick Legg, chair of the MKC’s Regulatory (Taxi) Licensing Committee, said: “Once again this is another case that further illustrates the problem of illegal plying for hire or ‘blagging’ that is going on in Milton Keynes.

“The offences of illegally plying for hire and no insurance are serious and put passenger safety at risk if an accident occurs. Private hire vehicles must be pre-booked through an operator before they can take a passenger.

“Our ongoing test purchase programme will therefore continue and I would like to thank South Northants Council for their support with these joint operations and for their swift action in dealing with this driver’s private hire licence.”