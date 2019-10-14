Cabinet Office Minister praises Milton Keynes for its electric car facilities

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Oliver Dowden, travelled to Milton Keynes in an electric car to praise the city's "impressive facilities for electric car owners.

Mr Dowden visited the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre and the nearby Electric Vehicle Rapid Charging Hub, the UK’s largest universal rapid charging hub, which opened close to the M1 in Milton Keynes in March.

He said: “I travelled to Milton Keynes in an electric car myself and along with the other motorists I spoke to, I was massively impressed with the facilities on offer. They really show the way forward as we work to put the UK on the map as the best place in the world to both drive and build electric vehicles.”

Mr Dowden said the increased take-up of electric vehicles is a priority for the government. As a result, there are now more than 20,000 publicly accessible chargepoints across the country, with more than 2,000 rapid devices - meaning the UK has more rapid chargepoint connectors than France, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands.

“The facilities we now have for electric car drivers across the country demonstrate the Government’s commitment to boosting the charging network and making electric vehicles a realistic alternative for many more motorists."

The Electric Vehicle Charge Hub in Milton Keynes has eight rapid chargepoints which can fully charge a car in as little as 45 minutes - removing one point of consideration for potential electric car switchers around length of time to charge up. Funding for the hub came from the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

The Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in the centre of Milton Keynes gives motorists free advice on the range of electric vehicles available in the UK and details about the infrastructure network which is available across the country.