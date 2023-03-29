Café supporting young adults in Milton Keynes welcomes back customers after menu makeover
The HomeGround Café, on the YMCA Milton Keynes campus, in central MK, is welcoming back customers after a period of closure.
Staff have been creating a new menu, including a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads using locally sourced produce including from the cafe’s ‘green roof’ – a rooftop, situated on the building’s eight floor, designed to grow fruit and veg and which is also home to 20,000 bees.
The social enterprise offer young people, who are supported by the YMCA MK, a chance to gain work experience and training opportunities at the café.
Spokesperson Sophie Neal said: “It is fantastic to see Homeground open again. It’s a great space to enjoy some lunch, a delicious coffee, get some work done or meet with friends and colleagues, all whilst supporting the work that YMCA do for young people in Milton Keynes.”
Anyone interested in opportunities at the café can contact Vanessa Hamilton.
The YMCA MK has been supporting adults aged from 18 to 35 with supported housing as well as emotional and employment guidance since 1981.
The charity, which stands for Young Men’s Christian Association, was founded in London in 1844 to help struggling young men who had taken to the streets. Today it supports over 65 million people across the world, regardless of gender, race or socioeconomic background.