Café supporting young adults in Milton Keynes welcomes back customers after menu makeover

A café supporting vulnerable young people in Milton Keynes has reopened after a menu makeover.

The HomeGround Café, on the YMCA Milton Keynes campus, in central MK, is welcoming back customers after a period of closure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff have been creating a new menu, including a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads using locally sourced produce including from the cafe’s ‘green roof’ – a rooftop, situated on the building’s eight floor, designed to grow fruit and veg and which is also home to 20,000 bees.

The cafe provides work and training opportunities to vulnerable young adults.

sustainable, with as many fruit and vegetables as possible coming from our very own green roof.

The social enterprise offer young people, who are supported by the YMCA MK, a chance to gain work experience and training opportunities at the café.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spokesperson Sophie Neal said: “It is fantastic to see Homeground open again. It’s a great space to enjoy some lunch, a delicious coffee, get some work done or meet with friends and colleagues, all whilst supporting the work that YMCA do for young people in Milton Keynes.”

Anyone interested in opportunities at the café can contact Vanessa Hamilton.

The YMCA MK has been supporting adults aged from 18 to 35 with supported housing as well as emotional and employment guidance since 1981.