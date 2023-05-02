Police have put out a second appeal to find a middle-aged man who has been missing since yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

And they are asking members of the public to dial 999 if they see him.

Paul, 54, was last seen in his home town of Newport Pagnell at around 4pm yesterday. He may have been heading toward Redhouse Park or Great Linford.

Have you seen Paul?

He is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing a blue baseball cap, grey jumper with an American flag on, jeans and dark blue walking boots. He may be carrying a light grey camouflage backpack and may have a dark grey raincoat with him.A police spokesman said: “We are asking people in the Newport Pagnell, Linford Lakes and Hanslope areas to keep a look out for him