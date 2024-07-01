Call last orders as historic former village pub in Milton Keynes goes on the market

The old Malting House Pub, in Stoke Goldington High Street, has come on the market with either freehold and leasehold opportunities available.

It’s a character two-storey property dating back to the 18th century and constructed from part brick and part stone. Set in its own grounds with a separate barn and ample parking, the property also benefits from a decent sized garden.The property boasts a number of original features including exposed beams and two fireplaces; the ground floor is well maintained with new carpeting, storage and newly installed bathrooms and a kitchen.The upstairs of the property is largely untouched and needs modernisation but offers three bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.The property has been extensively improved and modernised by the existing owners; it closed as a pub in 2018 but is offered in good decorative order with a high standard of fixtures and fittings.

Following closure of the pub, the property was used as a showroom for an interior design business but there is a range of potential uses for a new owner, including conversion to a stunning residential property.

The rear garden is a largely lawned area with decking ideal for dining al fresco and car park with space for around 12 cars. There’s also a large barn for storage but could be converted to a range of uses or linked to the main property as part of a large residential conversion.The popery is on the market via selling gents Christie & Co, Pubs & Restaurants with a price guide of £775,000. The owner would consider a new lease to a suitable tenant, with terms negotiable.

For further details or to book a visit call the agents 0333 034 1753.

