Calling all pub quiz boffins from Milton Keynes - would you like to take part in BBC Two's Mastermind?

The producers of BBC Two’s popular Mastermind quiz show have extended a special invitation to all pub quiz experts in Milton Keynes.

They are looking for a diverse range of people to take part in the next series and are particularly interested in those who would not normally apply for such shows.

They also want to hear from more people from “under-represented groups”.

Catherine Lavery, a casting researcher for Hat Trick/Hindsight Productions said: “Do you, or someone you know, have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair? Know enough about your Specialist Subject to be forensically tested?

“How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz?”

She added: “ Anyone can apply as long as they are aged 18 or over... As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.”

People can apply here or email [email protected].

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition with you.

"We’ll do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your Specialist Subjects,” said Catherine. “The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and fun.”

She added: “Although applications close on Friday 10th May 2024, we would encourage you to apply as soon as possible as casting is currently underway.”