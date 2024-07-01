Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you looking for a cat or kitten to join your family then head to the Stray Cat Rescue which has lots of beautiful felines waiting for loving homes.

Stray Cat Rescue was formed in December of 2002 with the aim of rehoming and caring for lost, stray and abandoned cats. It is based in south Bedfordshire covering Milton Keynes, Luton, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas with a policy to ensure no cat in its care is put to sleep except with veterinary advice in extreme cases of illness or injury.

Anyone interested in either offering a new home to a cat, sponsoring or adopting a cat is invited along to the centre to meet the cats. At present the centre offers cat lovers a choice of cats of all ages, colour, size, shape and personality.

Included in our mini gallery is Snuggles who is sweet natured and needs a quiet home; Summer, who is little bit nervous but very friendly and would love to be a family cat with older children; Tommy, who is a lovely boy but needs to be an indoor cat as he has FIV and Logan, a neutered male who is also very friendly.

Snuggles is a black eight-year-old neutered male who is very sweet natured and needs a quiet home.

​Stray Cat Rescue was originally formed by people who had been involved with other animal charity work, and who shared a like-minded interest in cat welfare. Many have a wealth of experience built up over many years dealing with a wide variety of animals. All members are volunteers, and the group relies on fundraising as well as donations to keep going. A spokesperson said: “Our activities often require the services of the local veterinary practices, and their support is invaluable in caring for cats with sometimes complex medical problems. Over the years, our members have built up a close working relationship with the vets and we hope to retain this working relationship as the group grows.”The goup’s patrol is Simon Tofield, the award-winning author of "Simon's Cat". Simon has six cats, of which Teddy, Maisy, Badger, Willow and Boo come from Stray Cat Rescue.