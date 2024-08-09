Callous conmen jailed after targeting elderly across Buckinghamshire with ‘courier fraud’

Both men were jailed after appearing at Luton Crown Court on August 6

Two fraudsters who were part of an organised crime group pretending to be police officers to con elderly victims out of tens of thousands of pounds, have been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across five cases linked to the pair in November 2023, they defrauded victims out of nearly £50,000 and were unsuccessful in attempts to obtain a further £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives found that the pair were behind attempts to trick unsuspecting victims out of their money in Buckinghamshire, in a practice typically referred to as ‘courier fraud’.

In one case they targeted an 82-year-old woman convincing her they were police officers themselves investigating counterfeit currency. After gaining her trust, they persuaded her to hand over £23,000 in cash to aid their ‘enquiries’.

In a separate incident, the pair targeted an 88-year-old man using the same method; cold calling under the guise of being a member of the police, convincing the victim to hand over their money, and subsequently attending the address to collect the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion, the victim suspected the men were imposters and refused to give them the money.

George Hill, aged 31, of Clerkenwell Road, London, and Harry Caen-Reilly, aged 31, of Napier Road, Ashford, Surrey, were each sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Courier fraud is the term for when fraudsters contact people purporting to be a police officer or bank official seeking assistance investigating a fictional police operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After establishing a level of trust, they look to convince the victim to use money stored at home or withdrawn from a bank to help with the fake investigation, and then send a courier to collect the funds.

At a Luton Crown Court hearing on Friday, 2 August, both men were jailed for two years and eight months, after Hill had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, and Caen-Reilly was found guilty after trial for the same offence.

Detective Constable Lisa Hunt, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Courier fraud is one of the most destructive crime types we come across, particularly due to the complete lack of conscience that offenders demonstrate by exploiting society’s most vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hill and Caen-Reilly went out of their way to target vulnerable people across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, defrauding several victims out of significant sums of money.

“Our dedicated teams were able to deploy quickly to apprehend them and bring both to justice, and continue to investigate any others who may be part of the same network.

“I would urge the public to be live to the fact that criminals are looking to exploit vulnerable and elderly people in particular, and encourage people to speak with loved ones about the threat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about courier fraud can be found on the Action Fraud website here

To report a suspected case, visit the Action Fraud website or call 0300 123 2040.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank straight away to cancel the card.