Calls to back petition to save Milton Keynes Post Office from threat of closure

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition to save Milton Keynes Post Office from threat of closure.

The petition has been started by Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington, following last month’s announcement that the city’s main post office was in danger of closing down.

The business, in Midsummer Boulevard at centre:mk, has been a hub of the city centre for decades, but is one of 115 branches nationally on an ‘at risk’ list published by the Communication Workers Union, which represents Post Office staff.

Post Office bosses say they are looking to streamline operations by offloading 115 directly-owned branches within its network of 11,500.

According to the union, there could be 1,000 jobs at risk throughout the country.

The petition states: “Milton Keynes Post Office is a cornerstone of our community, serving thousands of residents and providing essential services that many depend on daily. I strongly oppose the proposal by the Post Office to close this highly valued community resource.

“Milton Keynes is a rapidly growing community, with increasing demands for accessible and reliable services. The closure of this vital facility would disproportionately affect our elderly residents, those without digital access, and others who rely heavily on face-to-face services. It would create barriers for the most vulnerable members of our society and diminish the support network that helps our community thrive.

Ms Darlington added: “This is simply unacceptable. We must ensure that no-one is left behind in a city as dynamic and diverse as ours. The Post Office must recognise the immense value this resource brings to Milton Keynes and scrap the planned closure.

“Please stand with me in calling for the protection of this essential community asset. Show your support by signing the petition today and help us secure the future of the Milton Keynes Post Office.”

The main Post Office has been a feature of the shopping centre since it opened and is still well used by the public. It is open weekdays from 9am until 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am until 5.30pm.

The petition has set a target of reaching 2,500 signatures – sign the petition here