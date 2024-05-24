Callum Anderson launches campaign to become Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Anderson will contest the seat of Buckingham and Bletchley at the General Election on July 4.

Labour’s campaign to win Buckingham and Bletchley will centre on Labour’s plan to deliver a decade of national renewal following 14 years of decline under the Conservative Party.

Mr Anderson’s top priorities are fixing the economy, rebuilding the NHS by fighting for increased availability of NHS GP and dental appointments, putting extra police on the streets to keep communities safe, and working to provide a brighter future for every child across Buckingham, Tattenhoe, Bletchley, Winslow and the villages.

He said: “I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley. Having worked for the past four years at the London Stock Exchange, I’ve seen up close what Conservative failure on the economy looks like for ordinary working people and business.

“People are tired of being let down by a Conservative government that is out of ideas and no longer serves the interests of the country. It’s clear that we are ready for change, and Labour is ready to deliver.”Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, said: “This is a chance to change Buckingham and Bletchley with Labour.

“Over the course of the last four years, we have changed the Labour Party and returned it once more to the service of working people.