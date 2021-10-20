Camel named after Milton Keynes shoots to fame in Dubai

A Dubai man who loves Milton Keynes so much that he named his camel after it has seen the city bring him luck.

For Milton Keynes the camel this month shot to success in his debut race on Dubai's famous Al Marmoom racetrack, easily beating his fellow competitors.

His delighted owner Yusuf Ahli is among a sizeable number of people from Dubai who have a holiday home in MK.

"They like Milton Keynes because it's quieter and safer than London - and cheaper too. The families come here for the summer, when it is very hot in Dubai," said a spokesman.

"It's good for the local economy as they spend money while they are here and support local businesses," he added.

"Mr Ahli particularly likes coming to MK. In fact, he likes it so much that he decided to call his camel by the name of Milton Keynes.

"It has proved a very lucky choice for him!"

Yusuf Ahli with his camel called Milton Keynes

You can watch our city's namesake winning his race here.

