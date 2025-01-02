Campaign launched to rename one of the most famous roundabouts in Milton Keynes

Kelly's Kitchen roundabout was named after a long-demolished restaurant

The name of one of the city’s best-known roundabouts is outdated and should be changed, say campaigners.

The 5-way roundabout at the junction of the A5 and A4146, south of Bletchley, has been known for as long as people can remember as ‘Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout’.

The name refers to the restaurant that once traded at the side of the A5, However, this closed down more than 30 years ago, when it became a Little Chef.

In 2012 the Little Chef also closed and the building was demolished to make way for a McDonald’s.

"It seems crazy that Kelly’s Kitchen is the name for a major Milton Keynes highways intersection...It even appears on Google maps,” said campaigner Beverley Thompson, who lives in nearby Bow Brickhill.

“I am aiming to get this changed to something of relevance to the local area. My suggestion is ‘Brickhills Cross’ as this is where the roads to the three Brickhills meet.”

Beverely has persuaded local councillor David Hopkins to take the matter up with the Highways Agency, requesting an alternative name. And she is asking local people to put forward their suggestions,

"I am not too worried about the eventual name as long as we can consign Kelly’s Kitchen to the oblivion which it should have achieved more than a quarter of a century ago!” she siad. Kelly's Kitchen was a waitress service restaurant chain. It started in 1987, and had reached 16 branches by the end of 1989, mainly appearing at junctions along major A roads.