Campaign to save historic Wavendon Park near Milton Keynes gathers pace

A series of guided walks have been organised by a grassroots movement to transform the abandoned Wavendon golf course into a public greenspace.

Campaigners say the golf course, left untouched since the development of the Eagle Farm and Glebe Farm housing estates five years ago, is at risk of being lost to further housing development.

Currently, residents have limited access to the old golf course which is scheduled for housing development subject to planning permission being by granted Milton Keynes Council. A previous application for development was refused, but residents are concerned the threat of future applications being approved.

The Wavendon Park Campaign says the area is a historic and environmentally significant site that should be preserved for future generations. The site is home to ancient, protected trees, a heritage driveway, wildlife habitats, ponds, and a protected ancient mound. It forms a green corridor linking Caldecotte Lakes through Wavendon to Bedford, enhancing the ecological and historical landscape of the region.

Campaigners are organising guided walks every Sunday starting at 10.30am from the area opposite The Wavendon Arms.

A spokesperson for the Wavendon Park Campaign, said: “There is an urgent need for more greenspace in our community. This site is a ready-made park, rich in history and natural beauty, and it would be a tragedy to see it replaced by housing. Our vision is to create a public park that future

generations can enjoy forever.”

the natural beauty at risk of being lost. The walks are suitable for all ages, though parents are advised that pushchairs, prams, and buggies may not fit through the kissing gates.

The campaign is also urging residents to participate in the ongoing Milton Keynes 2050 local plan Consultation to voice support for preserving the unique greenspace.

The spokesperson added: “If people haven’t seen what’s at stake, they can’t fully appreciate what they’re losing. We encourage everyone to come out and see this hidden gem for themselves.”

Residents and supporters can follow the campaign on Facebook at Wavendon Park and share feedback on Milton Keynes 2050 local plan.

A MK2050 drop-in session with city council planning officers will take place on Friday, September 27 between 2.30pm and 7.30pm at the Wavendon Hub off Dankworth Way, Wavendon. It will give residents an opportunity to hear first hand what MK City Council is proposing for land east of Newport Road and for other sites nearby.