The Dream Machine, a mobile platform that allows individuals to pitch business ideas to some of the world’s top entrepreneurs, is arriving in Milton Keynes next month.

The vehicle is set to come to the city from Tuesday September 2 to Thursday September 4, but is currently without a location to base itself, after its previously planned location fell through.

The project was founded by HelpBnk, which is owned by Simon Squibb, an entrepreneur and digital creator who started his own business at the age of 15 while he was homeless.

Richard Hayes, who is from Milton Keynes, came up with the idea for the project and is responsible for driving the van and meeting people who ring the doorbell.

Richard Hayes pictured with The Dream Machine, which is coming to Milton Keynes next month, and is looking for a location where it can be based for the three days

Individuals seeking financial support can press the Ring doorbell and record a 60-second pitch, which is then shared on social media and reviewed by leading figures in the business community.

Speaking to the Citizen in June Richard said: “The idea for the project came when I was trying to solve a challenge Simon was facing - he couldn’t physically reach enough people to help them start their businesses or chase their dreams.

“I realised I could so I came up with the idea of taking a mobile doorbell across the UK to meet people where they are.

“That not only allowed Simon’s mission to scale, but also gave me the chance to live out my own dream of travelling the UK and helping people along the way.

“My role is all about connecting with people and bringing those real, inspiring moments to light.”

Richard said The Dream Machine will definitely be based in Milton Keynes from September 2 to 4, but explained that no location has yet been confirmed, and that they are trying to find a solution for where to park the van.

If you think you can help The Dream Machine team find a suitable location in Milton Keynes email [email protected]

