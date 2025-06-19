A fundraising page set up to help a Milton Keynes postman who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer has raised more than £26,000.

Kevin Hyde was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2023, with the disease progressing to stage four last year.

The GoFundMe page has been set up by Kevin’s wife Nicola to raise funds to help the couple get the targeted treatments and immunotherapy needed.

A request for compassionate access to the EZH2 inhibitor by Kevin’s oncologist has been rejected, with this treatment currently not available in the UK.

Writing on the fundraising page Nicola explained: “Kevin first had symptoms in 2018, but misdiagnoses and delays during the COVID pandemic meant treatment was postponed.

“By the time we got a clear diagnosis, the cancer had already advanced.

“Since then, Kevin has fought hard through two rounds of radiotherapy, major surgery and six cycles of chemotherapy (each requiring hospital stays)

“Sadly, the chemotherapy hasn’t worked, and the cancer has spread to his spine and some muscles in his back and leg - causing ongoing pain.

“Thankfully, it’s not affecting his mobility yet, and we’re hopeful more radiotherapy will be offered to help with the pain.”

At the time of writing the fundraising page has received donations of £26,075, while Kevin’s friends have organised a charity football match next month to support the cause.

It is taking place at New Bradwell St Peter Football Club on Friday July 26 with a 6pm kickoff.

Some of Kevin’s former teammates, including members of the 2000 Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy winning squad will be taking part.

Alongside the football, there will be live music, a food truck, refreshments, plus a raffle and auction.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2 for children, with under-fives going free.

Nicola wrote that she was overwhelmed by the amount of donations received through the page.

“We are absolutely blown away and truly speechless by everyone’s generosity,” she said.

“Your kindness, your words of encouragement, and your donations have meant more than we can ever express.

“We are in a situation we never imagined, fighting something bigger than us, and we simply can’t do it alone.

“Your support has lifted a huge weight from our shoulders during an unimaginably difficult time. Thank you for meeting us with love, not judgment. “Kevin’s next scan is scheduled for June 25th, and so much depends on those results.

“We are holding our breath, hoping for the best, and bracing for whatever comes next.”

