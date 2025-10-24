A Milton Keynes dad who lives on two boats with his three sons, is appealing for help with his mission to deliver 50 bags of coal to fellow boaters on the city’s canal network.

Andy Simpson, who can be found on social media under the handle 4 Boys On A Boat, received financial support from Drop Dead Gorgeous, a social experiment that gives individuals money so they can do something kind, to enable him to turn his idea into reality.

The canal kindness walk is scheduled to take place on Saturday November 1, whatever the weather, starting at 9.30am outside Canal Street Coffee on Campbell Wharf in the city.

In a social media post about the event Andy wrote: “Thanks to the amazing support of Drop Dead Generous, we’re turning a simple idea into something that might just warm more than stoves this winter. The aim is simple: to show that generosity doesn’t have to be big to make an impact.

“A single bag of coal might keep someone warm for a few nights, but the gesture itself can travel further - a reminder that kindness spreads, and that community still matters.”

Andy is appealing for people to join him on November 1 to help with delivering the coal, dropping off bags to a car or van parked along the route, and taking some photos or video of the mission in progress.

Since his initial social media post about the mission on Wednesday October 22 Andy said he has received several offers from people to donate a bag of coal.

He says the best way to donate is via Buy Me a Coffee, with donations going towards the coal to ensure maximum impact.

Andy who now lives on the water with his sons Oliver, 14, Thomas, 10 and James Warner-Simpson, seven, moved on to six-foot wide narrowboat Inchy four years ago after splitting from the boys mum Zoe.

After her unexpected death six months ago the boys came to live with their dad permanently, and realising he needed more space, he bought a 21-foot long river cruiser which is now towed behind Inchy.

Andy has a boating licence which grants the family access to 2,000 miles of inland waterways providing they move every two weeks.

To make the space feel more like home for the boys Andy has created a small study nook, rigged up a projector to create a mini cinema for family movie nights and set up a

gaming area near to the bunk beds.

In an interview with the Citizen in April Andy reflected on the new living arrangements saying: “We had a few mishaps in the beginning - dropped a couple of things in the canal, had to figure out how to make everything fit in a small space. But we made it work.

“The boat was just for me before, so I had to rethink everything. Now it’s a proper family home.

“The boys have taken to the boating life, learning how to steer, tie knots and help with the daily upkeep of their floating home.

"They’re more independent, more resourceful and we’re closer as a family. We don’t have a lot of stuff, but we have everything we need.”

