Can you identify youth who may have links to Milton Keynes and is wanted in connection with stabbing?

Police want to talk to this man in connection with a stabbing in Dudley

Can you help West Midlands Police identify a person who is wanted in connection with a stabbing incident?

Officers who have launched an appeal believe he may have links to Milton Keynes.

Dudley Police stated in a Twitter post: “We want to identify him after a stabbing in Dudley in the early hours of Sunday, January 29. At around 4am, a man was found in High Street, Dudley, after being stabbed in nearby Wolverhampton Street.”