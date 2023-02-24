News you can trust since 1981
Can you identify youth who may have links to Milton Keynes and is wanted in connection with stabbing?

The incident occurred in January

Police want to talk to this man in connection with a stabbing in Dudley
Can you help West Midlands Police identify a person who is wanted in connection with a stabbing incident?

Officers who have launched an appeal believe he may have links to Milton Keynes.

Dudley Police stated in a Twitter post: “We want to identify him after a stabbing in Dudley in the early hours of Sunday, January 29. At around 4am, a man was found in High Street, Dudley, after being stabbed in nearby Wolverhampton Street.”

Get in touch by calling 0845 113 5000.