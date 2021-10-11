Can you spot the mistake on this grid road sign in Milton Keynes?
The sign is on the V4
MK Council has come under fire for misspelling the name of one of the borough's biggest new estates.
A sign on the V4 Watling Street directs people to Two Mile Ash, Whitefields, Greenley, Hodge Lea, Kiln Farm and 'Fairfield' instead of Fairfields.
Fairfields, part of MK's Western Expansion Area, will eventually have more than 2,200 homes.
"It's just sloppy work," said one resident. "You really would think MK Council would get the name of a housing estate right."
The Citizen is awaiting comment from the council.