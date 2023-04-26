News you can trust since 1981
Can you spot two mistakes on this street sign in Milton Keynes?

Residents are wondering if their streets have been secretly renamed!

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

A new street sign has sparked some red faces at Milton Keynes City Council this week.

The sign was spotted in Bletchley to direct people to two streets off Shenley Road in the west of the town.

It spells the streets ‘Clader Vale’ and ‘Wyse Close’.

There are two glaring errors in this street sign in BletchleyThere are two glaring errors in this street sign in Bletchley
Most Popular

In fact, the sign should read ‘Calder Vale’ and Wye Close’.

One Wye Close resident said: “It was a bit of a shock to discover our road had been re-named overnight…And as for Clader Vale, that’s just ridiculous!

"Seriously, you’d think the council would get it right. We’ve been here for decades! And to see two mistake on one sign is a bit much.”

Today (Wednesday) the Citizen contacted the council, which employs contractors for signwriting. A spokesman told us: “The incorrect name plate sticker was removed this morning and a replacement with the correct street names will be made and installed shortly.”

