A new street sign has sparked some red faces at Milton Keynes City Council this week.

The sign was spotted in Bletchley to direct people to two streets off Shenley Road in the west of the town.

It spells the streets ‘Clader Vale’ and ‘Wyse Close’.

There are two glaring errors in this street sign in Bletchley

In fact, the sign should read ‘Calder Vale’ and Wye Close’.

One Wye Close resident said: “It was a bit of a shock to discover our road had been re-named overnight…And as for Clader Vale, that’s just ridiculous!

"Seriously, you’d think the council would get it right. We’ve been here for decades! And to see two mistake on one sign is a bit much.”