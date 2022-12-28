Can you spot yourself in the crowd as MK Dons beat Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day

Did you witness MK’s narrow 1-0 victory over The Green?

MK Dons secured a second straight victory narrowly edging out Forest Green Rovers 1-0 in their Boxing Day clash.

The Dons remain in the League One relegation zone, but are now just one point from safety after following up last week's victory at Fratton Road with another vital win.

Over 6,000 Milton Keynes fans braved the cold weather to see MK in action on what is always a special day for football lovers.

Local photographer Jane Russell captured the atmosphere at Stadium MK, which can be recapped by clicking through the below photo gallery:

