Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Red Bull Racing's MK Home Run?

An estimated 30,000 fans lined Midsummer Boulevard on Saturday to catch a rare sight of a Formula 1 car blasting along the city streets.

World champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez were behind the wheel of the all-conquering 2011 Red Bull RB7, and were joined by motorcycle stunt riders, driftcars and a NASCAR as people braved the cold in Milton Keynes.

“The last time we ran the cars through Milton Keynes was 11 years ago, and to see the fans, the team and their families all here today is very special,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“To be able to bring both the Driver's and the Constructor's trophies home to our city of Milton Keynes, after such an incredible season, is a very proud moment. What better way to celebrate these achievements than with the city that's been our home since the very beginning.

"We would like to thank all of the council and authorities in Milton Keynes for everything they have done to make today possible but most importantly, we would like to thank the fans. 30,000 people showed up to celebrate with us throughout the day and we are truly grateful for your support. We carry that support with us in each and every race.”

Take a look through our photographs of some of the fans who lined the street on Saturday!

