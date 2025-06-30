Cancellations continue between Milton Keynes and London Euston following train derailment
At the time of writing, the National Rail website reports that the 10.30am and 11am services from Milton Keynes into the capital have been cancelled.
A low-speed derailment took place near Bletchley on June 26 leading to major disruption for commuters.
Rail engineers successfully moved the stranded train on June 27, enabling a full assessment of the track to take place and repairs to be completed.
Two out of the four lines on the West Coast Main Line were impacted by the repairs, meaning that both Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway offered fewer services between the two locations.
Steve Hopkinson, operations director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “We’re working at pace to repair damaged track in Milton Keynes, following a low-speed derailment on Thursday afternoon.
“Now the stranded train has been moved, we’re able to fully assess the damage to the track and plan our repairs to restore a full timetable for passengers as soon as possible.
“I’m really sorry for the ongoing disruption affecting journeys to and from London Euston and urge people to check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries.”
No passengers were on board at the time of the low-speed derailment, with no injuries reported.
The continuing disruption of services to Milton Keynes into London Euston is likely to impact travel plans for tennis fans with tickets to the Wimbledon Championships, which begin today.