CANCELLED: Tomorrow's (Nov 27) festive family fun day in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford called off after storm warning
Event was due to be held in Queensway, Bletchley
Friday, 26th November 2021, 6:12 pm
Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council has been forced to cancel tomorrow's festive family fun day due to severe weather warnings.
The event was due to take place in Queensway, Bletchley.
