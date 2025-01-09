Cancer screening advice on offer at Milton Keynes shopping centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS experts will be at the city’s shopping centre this weekend to give people advice on getting screened for cancer.

There will be a special stand outside Primark tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at centre:mk.

It will be open from 9.00am to 9.00pm on Friday and from 9am to 7pm on Saturday.

Health and care workers will be on hand to share information about cancer symptoms and screening and explain how timely treatment canlead to better health outcomes. Naisha Henry, Cancer Transformation Manager from Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK) said: "We know that cancer be a difficult thing to talk about, screening can be embarrassing, and some people only get symptoms checked when it’s often too late.

"That’s why we’re delighted to join the health event in centre:mk this weekend. It will give us the opportunity to talk to local people, answer any questions and take away the barriers some might have to screening.” She added: “Finding cancer early through screening can make a significant difference in treatment options and outcomes, often leading to less invasive treatments and higher survival rates. By raising awareness by attending events like this, we’re hoping to get better early diagnosis and save lives.

"It’s important this message reaches as many people as possible.” The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board is responsible for planning the delivery of health care for a population of one million people across four diverse local authority areas – Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. .