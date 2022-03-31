Candlelit vigil to be held for latest Milton Keynes murder victim as community rallies

Last night (Wednesday) family and friends of the victim, who is described as a popular member of the community, gathered for their own vigil.

Tonight they will be at the same spot, on The Hide, at 8.30pm, and people are invited to join them.

A spokesman said on social media: “The knife crime that we are all seeing a massive increase in does not just affect the person it happens to or the families that are heartbroken or friends that are lost and upset...It affects us all.

The Netherfield Chapel is opening its doors between 5pm and 6pm tonight

“We need to stand together to show our support, show we care. We are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers nd friends – what if it happened to one of us? How would we feel?”

The spokesman added: “Family members are doing the same vigil tonight. I’m asking please people come along and show your support, lay a flower, light a candle.. But please Netherfield, let’s be there.”

Meanwhile, the estate’s Grand Union Vineyard Church is opening up its Broadlands Chapel tonight between 5pm and 6pm for special prayers and reflection for all those affected by the stabbing.

A spokesman for the church said: “Following the tragic incident we will open the Netherfield Chapel tonight. We will have a time of prayer for our community. There will be a time of reflection candles to light, some coffee and a listening ear.

"All are welcome. All of you who have been impacted are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Netherfield is part of the Woughton parish, which is a close community that rallies round in the event of tragedy or hardship.

"We are all shocked at what happened right here in the heart of our community. It is a tragic loss of life of a well-liked member of this community. Our hearts go our to the young man’s family and friends,” said one resident.

Police have launched a murder investigation after they were called to The Hide late on Monday night amid reports of a stabbing outside a property.

A 21-year-old man was found with knife wounds. Despite efforts by paramedics to save him at the scene, he sadly died the following day in hospital.

His was the fourth death from knife crime in 13 weeks in MK and has led to a massive call from the public for more action to be taken to deter people from carrying weapons.

A Section 60 stop and search order is currently in place to cover a large chunk of the borough. This is aimed at protecting the public and enabling police to search people for weapons.

It is due to be reviewed at 5pm today.

Police have asked for witnesses, or anyone with any information about the stabbing, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2376 of 28/3.