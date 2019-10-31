Candles set fire to bathroom in Milton Keynes flat

A woman suffered smoke inhalation after candles set fire to a bathroom in a Milton Keynes flat.

Emergency services rushed to the Downhead Park property at 3.29pm on Sunday, October 27.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and gave oxygen to a woman suffering from smoke inhalation.

Joanne Cook, head of Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s community safety team, said: “It’s important to remember that a candle is not just a decorative feature. Left unattended, an open flame scenting your home could leave a trail of devastation.

“Place your lit candles with extra care and in proper holders, away from curtains, clothes, pets and children, and always remember to put them out when you leave the room, even for a moment.