'Cannabis helps me live and function' says chief social worker from Milton Keynes

An experienced social worker has told how medical cannabis keeps her well and mentally fit.

Daisy Long, 49, from Milton Keynes wants to share her story with others after battling for decades with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). and trying countless other therapies and medications.

"Nothing really touched me. Medical cannabis does,” she says.

Daisy, whose title is Chief Social Worker, also suffers from a balance disorder that causes vomiting and dizziness.

“I had a series of panic attacks every day and was very depressed. I would get motion sickness simply by getting out of bed and would be vomiting several times a day. It was miserable,” she said.

"I have been prescribed all sorts of stuff over the years, and it usually knocks you out or makes you not feel anything,” she says. “At one point my doctor was giving me medication that meant that I literally dribbled.”

Determined to find the right support, Daisy carried out extensive research before joining Releaf in March 2024.

“I researched a LOT. I had a look at various medical cannabis clinics and what they did, and I liked Releaf the best just in terms of what the clinic offers… Plus, the doctor I saw was just lovely,” she said.

Medical cannabis has been a legal treatment option in the UK since 2018.

Daisy now uses a legal medical cannabis flower and oil containing THC. The results have been clear, easing her daily symptoms, helping her manage PTSD and allowing her to function without being numbed by heavy prescriptions.

The drug helps her to balance her professional responsibilities as a social worker with the ongoing challenges of PTSD, she says.

“Medical cannabis allows me to walk that line… It makes all the difference - it means that you can function and actually just focus on your wellness and health.”

The impact has also been clear to those closest to her.

“Some of my friends and family are absolute advocates and allies - they've seen the real difference in me,” Daisy says. “My business partner is a child protection social worker, and she will say out loud to me, ‘It makes you well-er!’”

Daisy, who lives in Milton Keynes, wants others to understand that medical cannabis can can help her to live normally.

“Cannabis means that I can live and function, in contrast to a lot of medications that I might get from my GP,” she explains. “Cannabis users can actually be productive members of society.

"I've got a 30-year career. I've published nine textbooks. I run my own business and was an NHS executive director - and I am a medical cannabis user. And those two things work together.”

Relief delivers evidence-based cannabis care directly to patients' homes through tailored treatment plans.

The clinic operates with clinical governance and patient outcomes at the centre of its mission and is fully integrated with NHS systems.

Releaf claims to have “transformed “access to medical cannabis treatment in the UK for a range of conditions, including chronic pain, mental health challenges, sleep disorders and women’s health. It is now expanding internationally.