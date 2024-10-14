Capleton and Chronixx have been announced as headliners for next year's Reggae Land Festival in Milton Keynes

Jamaican reggae stars Capleton and Chronixx have been announced as the first performers for next year’s Reggae Land Festival at the Milton Keynes National Bowl.

Capleton, also known as The Prophet, is set to headline on the Main Stage on day one of the festival - Saturday August 2.

He is set to perform his brand of reggae, mixed with dancehall, with hits including Jah Jah City, Who Dem and That Day Will Come.

Chronixx is then set to bring his brand of conscious reggae, featuring powerful lyrics combined with contemporary rhythms to the festival.

He is set to perform hits including Here Comes Trouble, Skankin Sweet and Smile Jamaica, when he headlines the Main Stage on day two of the festival - Sunday August 3.

Reggae Land 2025 is set to feature live music across multiple stages, and a celebration of Caribbean food and culture.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 18 2024 at 9am from £54.50, through the Reggae Land website.