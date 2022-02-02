Captain Sir Tom's family visit hospice in Milton Keynes on anniversary of his death today

Captain Sir Tom's daughter and grandson visited Willen Hospice today, on the anniversary of his death, to see first-hand the difference the family's support has made.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her son Benjie Ingram-Moore said it was "wonderful" to witness how the former British Army officer's legacy had lived on on the hospice.

Last year The Captain Tom Foundation generously donated £40,000, to help fund a new Children and Family Social Worker for Willen Hospice. This will help the local charity to support families who have been impacted by a terminal diagnosis, and to develop the service overall.

Captain Sir Tom's daughter and grandson with Willen Hospice staff

The new role enables the Hospice to offer pre and post bereavement support to children and young people – in particular supporting parents and relatives to tell children about their terminal diagnosis. and dealing with the emotional issues that arise for the whole family.

Jackie McLeod, the new children and family social worker, whose role has been funded thanks to The Captain Tom Foundation, said: "It has been amazing to get this funding for this post and to create aholistic service. It means so much for me to say, ‘We are going to be there for your family when you are not around, and we will support them.’ It allows people to have a good death.”

Hannah Ingram-Moore met with Jackie at the Hospice today. She said: “It’s so wonderful to see my father’s legacy live on here in Willen Hospice, particularly on this one-year anniversary of his passing.

“Coming here today, you can feel this incredible aura of peacefulness. It has been wonderful to hear the explanations of what happened with the money donated in my father’s memory through The Captain Tom Foundation, and the difference it has made."

Hannah added: "Everything we do we counsel my Dad, even now, we think ‘What would he have thought about that? Are we making the right decision

in his name?’ and I genuinely believe if he walked through these doors he would be thrilled. He would be so proud to see the impact he has had.”

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice Chief Executive, said “The donation from The Captain Tom Foundation is amazing. We are a charity who

receive about 18% of our funding from the NHS, the rest of our money has to be fundraised from the local community and through generous gifts such as this one. We have deployed that money to this fabulous service, which supports children and young people and their families through pre and post bereavement at a time that is difficult for the families, and often in very complex situations.

"The idea was to ensure to money donated by The Captain Tom Foundation would fund a service that was completely in tune with Captain Sir Tom’s values, and the values of the Foundation, and we felt this was the perfect mix. This is a fitting tribute and lasting legacy of what Captain Sir Tom gave to the world.”