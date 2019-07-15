Car cruise keeps residents wake until 3am in Milton Keynes

One of the biggest car cruises to hit MK kept residents away until 3am on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of vehicles gathered in the South Second Street car park on Satruday night.

The car cruise event in MK

"It was the largest antisocial car gathering I've ever seen. There were 'drifting' manoeuvres taking place until 3am," said one resident, who took this photo from out of his window.

He added: "CMK has effectively become a race track at weekends with mobs of cars acting with near impunity. And yet the council has said it will not institute a PSPO unless there is sufficient response to its survey."

Milton Keynes Council is currently consulting on whether it should implement a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to prevent car cruise gatherings under Section 59 of Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

This would designate Milton Keynes as a PSPO area to ban the anti-social use of cars.

The Order would mean that anyone caught engaging in anti-social car cruising could face criminal prosecution, leading to a fixed penalty notice of up to £1,000.

