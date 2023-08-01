Car dealer in Milton Keynes to introduce pioneering AI technology to improve driver safety

A Milton Keynes car retailer is helping drivers stay safe on the roads with the future introduction of cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

Marshall Milton Keynes, based in Chippenham Drive, will be applying revolutionary software to increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately helping to improve safety for all road users.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car, such as the steering wheel, advanced technology from CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities.

These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The investment is part of a wider initiative from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the mobility industry in areas such as safety, electrification, digitisation and access.

Carmine Fruncillo, general manager at Marshall Milton Keynes, said: “Here at Marshall Milton Keynes, we’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer, so we’re delighted to benefit from CorrAction’s incredible technology.

“We’d like to invite Milton Keynes drivers to come along to Marshall Milton Keynes and speak to our team of experts to find out more about how we and Volvo Cars are making Milton Keynes a safer place for everyone.”

Further information is available here or by calling 01908 448117.