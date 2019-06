The M1 is closed after a car fire, causing severe delays right down to Milton Keynes.

Highways England tweeted at about 2.40pm: "#M1 northbound between J16 and J17, by Watford Gap services is currently blocked due to a car fire. #TrafficOfficers are on scene and emergency services are attending.

Highways released this CCTV image showing the car fire on the M1

"Please look for alternate routes if heading north.

"This will cause considerable delays."