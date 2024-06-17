Car fire in Milton Keynes generates multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service
The incident in Bellwether, Fullers Slade, happened around 2.30pm with the vehicle well alight when fire crews arrived.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended with Thames Valley Police also notified.
Fire crews were also called after a car engine overheated at the M1 service area in Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell.
Smoke was billowing from the car with a crew from Broughton quickly bringing the blaze under control.
Earlier in the week a shed and greenhouse were 50 per cent damaged following a blaze in Gloucester Road, Wolverton.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.
A spokesperson said the residents’ garden was fully affected by the fire.