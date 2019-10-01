Car flipped on its roof after crash on A4146 near Milton Keynes News Police have urged drivers to take care in the wet conditions after an aquaplaning car flipped onto its roof this morning (Tuesday). The driver was treated for minor injuries and the A4146 was closed while emergency services recovered the vehicle. Saxonbridge car superstore in Milton Keynes was "going through a tough time" before closing without warning Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta makes personal appeal to help find missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher