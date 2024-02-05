Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A female car mechanic had to turn midwife on Sunday when a young mum suddenly gave birth shortly after being sent home from the antenatal ward.

Codee Watson, who is 19, went to Milton Keynes hospital to be checked after her waters broke on Saturday evening, two and a half weeks before her due date.

She was experiencing strong contractions but told to go home because she was only 2cm dilated and “not in proper labour”.

Codee pictured minutes after the surprise birth, by which time paramedic had arrived at her Milton Keynes home

Her neighbour in Conniburrow, 26-year-old Kym Owers, had given Codee and her mum a lift to the hospital. She brought them home again and was invited in for a cup of tea..

"I thought we’d have a long wait and we’d probably have to go back to the hospital in the morning,” said Codee’s mum Louise. "But Codee kept saying how much pain she was in and went to lie down. We live in a three storey house and she was struggling to get up the stairs to her bedroom.”

The trio had arrived home at 11pm. Half an hour later Louise and Kym heard Codee cry out that she needed to push.

"I said ‘No, I don’t think you do’ and Codee said: ‘No – I really need to push.’ That’s when suddenly it all started happening.

Car mechanic Kym Owers made an excellent midwife

“We removed her underwear and I could see this little head poking out then disappearing again. We thought we could see the cord round the baby’s neck...I immediately started to cry but luckily Kym stayed calm.”

Codee suffers from epilepsy so had been told it was essential that she delivered in hospital in case the birth caused a seizure.

"It was scary, but there was just no time,” said her mum.

They dialled 999 and the operator guided Kym through the process, helping her deal with the cord as the head was born.

Codee on the way to hospital with baby Harley and proud nanny Louise

Just four minutes later, as Saturday turned to Sunday morning, little Harley Louise Watson made her way into the world, weighing in at 6lb 6oz. Shortly afterward, the paramedics arrived.

"The baby is beautiful and was perfectly fine,” said Louise. “Kym was amazing. She stayed calm and did most of it. Thank goodness she was there.

"She hasn’t had children herself. She’s a car mechanic but made a great midwife!”

Codee and the baby were taken to hospital afterwards. Both have been pronounced healthy but, because of Codee’s epilepsy, they have been kept in for observation. They plan to return to live with Louise, who has seven other grandchildren.

Baby Harley was worth all the drama of a surprise home birth

“It seems crazy that my daughter was sent home and told she’s not in labour – only to give birth so soon afterwards,” said Louise.

Kym said of her impromptu delivery: "The pure emotion in the room is something I will never forget.

“When we saw the cord wrapped around Harley’s neck, me and Louise looked at each other and could see each others’ panic. But we both silently agreed not to allow that to take over and remained calm until I was able to remove it.