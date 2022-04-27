Care home company in Milton Keynes is voted best place to work in the UK

Neurological care specialists PJ Care, scooped the title in the Best Companies Awards, which ask staff to respond to survey questions about their work.

The company also came out as one of the top five health and social care employers.

Staff were asked how much they enjoy working for the company, how beneficial training is, and also bout the sense of family in their team.

PJ Care's Mallard House neurological care centre in MK

.PJ Care employs more than 550 staff at its two neurological care centres in Milton Keynes and one in Peterborough.

83% of the staff taking part in the survey said they felt proud to work for PJ Care and nearly three quarters (72%) said they were happy with their work/life balance. 73% said their job is good for their personal growth.

The results also mean the company ranks 21st overall in the best companies to work for in the south east, and 25th in the east of England.

PJ Care’s chairman Neil Russell said: “The continuation of the Covid pandemic and the introduction – then revocation - of mandatory vaccinations have made the last 12 months extremely challenging for our staff so we are delighted with the results.”

“We have done our utmost for our team during this period and we are grateful to them for taking the time to share their views. All three of our care centres have been almost full to capacity and the staff have worked so hard to maintain the standard of life we want to provide for our residents. I send them my sincere thanks.”

PJ Care operates Mallard House in Grange Farm and Bluebirds in Shenley Lodge. The centres provide specialist neurological care for adults with degenerative conditions such as dementia, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. They also offer rehabilitation for people with acquired brain injuries.

The company has established an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee to recognise the individuality and potential of every staff member.