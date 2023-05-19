Care home staff, family and friends complete 6-mile Alzheimer’s sensory fundraiser walk in Milton Keynes

Staff at two care homes were joined by family and friends on a six-mile fundraising walk to mark Dementia Action Week. (May15-21)

The event, held earlier today, was organised and led by Chris Gell, manager of Linford Grange and The Stratfords residential homes, to support people living with dementia. (19/5)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “To raise and create more awareness around dementia we walked from The Stratfords residential home in Stony Stratford to Linford Grange in Newport Pagnell, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society as part of Dementia Action Week.

The walk was held from Stratfords residential home in Stony Stratford to Linford Grange residential home in Newport Pagnell to raise money for the Alzheimer’s society as part of Dementia Awareness Week

"But we did it wearing sensory equipment to experience some the issues faced by people with dementia and Alzheimer's and to show what good support looks like and that it is out there.

“Each person had insoles in their shoes to simulate walking for a person with dementia, and goggles to simulate sight issues. We also wore gloves that simulate the touch issues and headphones with white noise played through them that simulate hearing issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff from both homes helped to support Chris and other volunteers on the fundraiser which has so far raised more than £350.

Chris added: “We were wearing blue high-vis jackets, with the symbol of a daisy on the back and wearing the sensory equipment which was quite challenging for staff. But we were all ready and walked six miles in the shoes of someone living with dementia.

Those who took part wore special sensory equipment to simulate physical symptoms of Alzheimer's

“I’m incredible proud.”

Advertisement

Advertisement