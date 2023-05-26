Carers in Milton Keynes will be entitled to 5 days of unpaid leave per year

More than 21,000 unpaid carers across Milton Keynes are to receive a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year.

Due to take effect next year, the Carer’s Leave Bill will support carers across the city, helping them to better balance work and care.

The Bill allows carers to take leave in either half or whole days of up to one week a year.

All employees will be entitled to five days unpaid leave regardless of length of service and will start from the first day of their employment.

Nationally the Lib Dem proposal will help 2.4 million carers in the UK.

Unpaid carers are people who may be looking after friends, family, or neighbours on an informal basis and not as a paid job.

Thousands of residents in Milton Keynes care for loved ones, doing everything from shopping and preparing meals, to washing, dressing, and feeding those who can’t care for themselves.

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem Leader on Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Carers often put their loved ones first and can end up exhausted and burnt out, so I am delighted to hear that the Carers Leave Bill has been passed.

This will help thousands of unpaid carers across Milton Keynes who regularly juggle the demands of work and care. The Lib Dems stand up for carers and fight to ensure they get the support they need.”

Councillor Nana Oguntola, Vice-Chair of the City Council’s Health & Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee, added: “The City Council are committed to supporting carers across Milton Keynes and that’s why we have ensured both practical and financial help is available.”

Earlier this year, the City Council introduced a dedicated website, Mobilise. The online tool offers unpaid carers in Milton Keynes free information which includes practical and financial advice, as well as friendly online sessions where people can connect with other carers in the region.