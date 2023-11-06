Children will be given the full festive experience and a free gift

A caring community organisation has stepped in to ensure struggling families can still take their children to see Santa this year.

The Reuse Community Project MK, based in Kiln Farm, was concerned that the cost of living crisis has turned such experiences into an unaffordable luxury for many people in the city.

At centre:mk, tickets are £16.50 for a child to visit Santa’s Snowman-themed grotto and receive a gift. Adult and baby tickets cost a further £5.50.

At Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands a family ticket with one child and one adults costs £30, while two children and two adults is £53.50.

Meanwhile Dobbies in MK, another popular venue, is charging £11.99 per child.

Bosses at Reuse say these prices will mean many families must choose between putting food on the table or taking their children to see Father Christmas.

For the first time they are building a special Santa’s Grotto at their Burners Lane warehouse and will open it on Saturday November 24 and Sunday November 26.

There will be a private meeting with Santa, festive decorations, twinkling lights, photo opportunities and a free gift for children while stocks last.

And it’s all absolutely free.

The opening hours are 10am to 12 noon and there will be a special quiet hour between 10am and 11am on the Sunday for children with sensory needs.

Reuse is a community-based initiative that encourages the reuse of items that are no longer required, but that are still in good condition and that could be used by others. All profit made from the resale of goods is used to help to various local charitable organisations and causes.

A spokesperson said: “Our aim is simple – to alleviate poverty, reduce waste and tackle climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Reuse is open to the public six days a week from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm.