The city’s Reuse Community Project is offering a helping hand to people struggling to buy white goods during the cost of living crisis.

The project has branched out into selling washing machines, tumble dryers, ovens, fridge freezers, dishwashers and under counter fridges at its Kiln Farm warehouse.

And each one of them is priced at at just £50 and brands include Beko, IceKing, Hoover, Candy and Bush

A row of £50 washing machine at Reuse

Many have come from commercial outlets and some have hardly been used. All are refurbished, cleaned and quality checked and they come with a 30 day refund or exchange policy.

What’s more, all profits generated from the sale of Reuse goods are channeled back into the community, supporting various local charitable organisations and causes.

Reuse is a Community Interest Company (CIC) and has spent years helping hard-up members of the community and promoting the reuse of items that still have plenty of life left in them. It sells furniture, household supplies, tools and bric-a-brac at knock down prices to save them from going to landfill. It also new stocks end-of-line products and surplus stock goods.

Owner John Mann said: "We’d noticed people were having trouble buying white goods during the cost of living crisis. If their washing machine or fridge broke, for example, they were going without because they couldn’t afford to replace it.

All ovens are £50 at Reuse in Milton Keynes

"We’re hoping that by making everything a set price of £50, we can help these people.”

John added: “What sets the Reuse Community Project apart is its holistic approach. Not only does it champion environmental sustainability, but it also serves as a vehicle for social change. By providing affordable access to a wide range of goods, from clothing and furniture to household items and electronics, we alleviate financial strain on individuals and families in the community.

“In doing so, Reuse fosters a sense of inclusivity and solidarity, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The Reuse warehouse is open six days a week for people to browse. Details of how to donate items are here.