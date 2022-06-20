Caring daughter strives to improve life for residents at the council-run care scheme in Milton Keynes where her mum lives

The staff at Courteney's Lodge are fabulous, says Terri

Terri Griffiths is full of praise for Courteney's Lodge at Furzton, saying the staff do “incredible work” to care for the residents.

Her mum Vicki Larner, 79, has dementia and has been at Courteney’s for four years. During this time Terri has seen the staff rely upon donations to organise entertainment, events trips out and parties for the people in their care.

"They are not a charity, they are run by the council. Because of this, they are not allowed to actively raise money publicly themselves and they have no entertainment funding from the council,” said Terri.

Terri and her mum Vicki

"They have an old TV, which has been so badly attached to the wall that we cant get to the back of it when the picture is lost or the remote goes missing.

“They still use an old DVD and CD player, and the discs often get lost, so they end up listening to the same old songs day in and day out.

There is no wifi in the lounge and the sensory area would also benefit massively from an update, said Terri.

She has get up a special fundraising page with the aim of raising £3,000 to pay for the improvements and also to fund birthday parties for the residents.

The sensory room could do with an facelift

"Around 21% of the residents have no family or visitors so this means nobody to sort a special birthday celebration, pop in for tea and cake, or give a gift. The fabulous staff organise parties themselves and rely on family fundraising,” she said.

Recently staff set up a Friends of Courteneys Committee and they are now organising a monthly party with a DJ, cakes and gifts for all residents whose birthday it is that month.

Terri is appealing for local companies that could help with monthly cakes, party paraphernalia, or gifts for residents. She’s also seeking schools who’d be willing to bring groups of small children along, animal visitors, singers or entertainers, or cheap tickets to places the residents would enjoy.

“Every little thing counts and helps make their life more enjoyable.”