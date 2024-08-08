Caring local Hindu community comes together to raise funds for Milton Keynes hospital and other good causes

Members of the BAPS Hindu community in Milton Keynes at Sunday's charity event

People of all ages from the city’s Hindu community came together on Sunday to raise funds for good causes.

Everyone from toddlers to senior citizens joined in an annual charity challenge by walking or running 10km around North Caldecote Lake.

The annual charity challenge event was organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in Milton Keynes, which is part of an international community-based

Hindu organisation that cares for individuals, families and societies,

The city’s BAPS has been active since, providing various educational, community and spiritual activities for children, youths, families, and the elderly.

Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS strives to build a righteous, peaceful and harmonious community that is spiritually elevated and free of addictions and violence.

Sunday’s event was part of a national effort that brought together over two thousand enthusiastic participants from places across the country for a fun and healthy way to raise money for worthy causes..

The funds will support BAPS’s multifarious educational, community and spiritual activities, which serve children, youths, families, and the elderly in MK.

The 2024 Challenge also supported BAPS’s local charity partner Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, which helps to enhance the experience of patients, their families and staff.

Kelly Errington, the Community & Events Fundraiser at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, was present at the opening ceremony and thanked BAPS, saying: “Ihe funds raised by BAPS in Milton Keynes will provide a boost to the hospital charity, particularly for its new Radiotherapy appeal and the acquisition of essential medical equipment.”

Also present was Emily Darlington, MP for Central Milton Keynes. She said: “Through Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s credo of ‘In the joy of others lies our own,’ we can build a community that thrives on the principles of unity, empathy, and service. Milton Keynes hospital truly relies on creative communities for its fundraising activities, and it is heartwarming to witness the joy of giving demonstrated by BAPS in Milton Keynes. A huge thank you to all involved.”

Dr Vikas Patel from BAPS said:, “It is encouraging to see so many children as well as senior members of the community joining in, which truly shows what people can accomplish when they work together.

"We are delighted to support the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.”