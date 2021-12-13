Caring lorry drivers to give Milton Keynes' Leah Croucher campaign the worldwide boost it needs

A caring Truckstop on the M1 Junction13 is giving the campaign to find Leah Croucher its biggest ever boost.

The popular transport cafe and bunkering site caters for a non-stop stream of lorry drivers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The owners have volunteered to become a major distribution point for the new and update Leah Croucher posters, printed by a web sleuth community group following a fundraising appeal.

All lorry drivers are being given a Leah poster to display on their trucks

Today they have started handed out posters to drivers, with the instruction to put them up in their cabs and also their depots. These will ne seen by millions of people as they travel about the UK and abroad.

"The drivers are very happy to take Leah’s posters. They go all over the UK and overseas from our site," said a spokesman for the Truckstop, which is sited at Crawley Crossing.

"If anyone else wishes to pick up extra posters from the cafe on the truckstop they are welcome."

The poster campaign was organised by the Facebook group called Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation, which has 5,700 members.

Truck drivers are more than happy to help find Leah

They launched a GoFundMe appeal and MK-based printers MFS Reprographics Ltd produced thousands of double sided posters and laminated signs at a discount price.

Volunteers from the group were at Furzton Lake car park on Saturday morning handing out the posters to members of the public, with the aim of covering every area of MK and also towns and cities beyond.

Leah's family put up posters and banners all over MK shortly after ​she​ disappeared. But​ now​, almost three years on, many of these have been removed or have faded. They are also outdated as there is ​currently​ a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to Leah being found

The family has now ordered new giant banners to replace the ones currently hanging from bridges over MK grid roads as these are starting to perish.

Leah's mum Claire told the Citizen: "We are hopeful that all these new leads and publicity will amount to Leah returning home to us very soon, safe and well."

Anybody who recognises Leah's face from the posters or who has any information about her at all should contact police on 101 quoting Operation Dawlish, or visit a police, or make a report online on the dedicated Leah website.

If people do not want to talk to police or wish to stay totally anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers for free on 0800 555 111.