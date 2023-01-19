Caring Milton Keynes boy grows his hair for two years to raise cash for hospital that saved his life

A remarkable seven year old boy with cerebral palsy is reaching the end of his two year plan to raise money for the hospital unit that saved his life.

Little Oscar Brill announced two years ago that he wanted to grow his hair so he could have it chopped off to help others and raise funds for the city’ neonatal baby unit.

He was born nine weeks early weighing just 3lb 7oz, and was cared for by the unit. The premature birth left him with mild cerebral palsy, which means he faces daily challenges.

Oscar's long, blond wavy locks are beautiful

By coincidence, his sister Ella arrived prematurely almost exactly six years later – at the identical gestation and weight.

"When Ella came home from hospital, Oscar really wanted to do something to help. He saw an article about someone growing their hair and then having it all cut off to donate to charity– and he decided he would do the same,” said his mum Ella.

From that day on, Oscar has never had a haircut and a timelapse video made by Kimme and her husband Ben shows how his once-shorn locks grew to 14 inches down his back.

“It’s beautiful hair – long, blond and wavy,” said his mum. "He wants to donate it to the Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.”

Oscar as a baby in MK hospital's neonatal unit

She has set up a fundraising page for Oscar and it has already raised more than £1,200. You can view the page and donate here.

She said: “Since Oscar's diagnosis we have raised him to never give up, be positive and to always keep smiling The strength and courage he shows is all him and what he has achieved thus far, is incredible.

“He continues to face challenges every day, but he has still chosen to dedicate himself to years of growing his hair to help other children.

“From the minute he was born and throughout his little life, Oscar has been subject to many hurdles. Physically, emotionally, and as his parents it's not always been easy to see. However, throughout it all, his determination and strength is what has kept us all going... His motivation is our motivation.”

Oscar pictured with his baby sister at the very start of his hair-growing challenge

“As his parents, we are very proud of our amazing little boy.”

Oscar and Ella today

