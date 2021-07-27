Caring Milton Keynes church launches food pantry for struggling local families

A city church is providing free groceries to families who are struggling to put food on the table.

The Church of the Holy Cross at Two Mile Ash has launched the facility as a community outreach project because it has seen so many people having financial problems during the pandemic.

The project is open primarily to individuals and families in the Two Mile Ash, Great Holm, Loughton, Crownhill and Grange Farm areas.

The church gives out free packs of groceries to those in need

Once a month, on the third Saturday of the month, members open up church to hand out packs of basic essential groceries for free.

They have put out flyers in local schools and the community to reach out to children and families in need as well as the public in general.

"We successfully had the third outreach on Saturday the 17th of July," said a spokesman. "As the schools have broken up for the summer, there is a need for us to expand our reach and ensure people are kept updated / aware of this.

"Walk-ins are very welcome. We are also happy to drop off packs for anyone who would find it difficult to come in person on that day - if they let us know."

The date for the outreach over the summer holidays is Saturday August 21, while the session for the start of the new term will be held on Saturday September 18. Grocery packs can be collected from the church between 11.30am to 2.30pm on those days.